Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.