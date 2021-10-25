Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 830 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.98 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.