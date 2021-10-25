Citigroup Trims Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price to $210.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $170.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

