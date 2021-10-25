ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) is Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,627 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises 3.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,923. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

