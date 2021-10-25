CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

