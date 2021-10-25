Coin Artist (COIN) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

