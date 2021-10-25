CoinDeal Token (CDL) 1-Day Volume Hits $103.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $589,982.57 and approximately $103.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

