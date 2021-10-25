Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

