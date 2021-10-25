Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FIX opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

