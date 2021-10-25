Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

