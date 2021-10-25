Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

