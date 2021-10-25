Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,347 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

