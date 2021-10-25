Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $26.73 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

