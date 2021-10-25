Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 21,473 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

