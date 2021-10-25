Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,040.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

