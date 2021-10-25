Comparing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.21 $1.57 billion $2.03 31.60

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 258.80%. Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

