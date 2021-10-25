Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.