ConocoPhillips (COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 1st

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

