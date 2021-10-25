ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,567 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

