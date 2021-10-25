Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Increased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

