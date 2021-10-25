Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

