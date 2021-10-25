ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.23

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -89.27. ContourGlobal has a 52 week low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.91).
ContourGlobal Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.