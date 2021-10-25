ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.23

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.58) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -89.27. ContourGlobal has a 52 week low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.91).

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.