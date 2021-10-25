Contrasting Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Azure Power Global and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Huaneng Power International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 5.11 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -46.98 Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.31 $344.55 million N/A N/A

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -22.67% -3.76% -0.67% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huaneng Power International beats Azure Power Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

