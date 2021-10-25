Contrasting Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vedanta and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 72.35%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Vedanta.

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vedanta and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.32 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.45 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

