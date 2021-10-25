Cook Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $533,744.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $533,744.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.