Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 540,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

