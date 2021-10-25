Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Earnings History and Estimates for Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.