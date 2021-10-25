CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.75 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $180.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

