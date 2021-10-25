Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.75 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

