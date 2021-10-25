Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CJREF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CJREF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 30,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

