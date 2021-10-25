Cosmo Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,300.91 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $268,300.91 and approximately $293.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

