CPChain Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $332,874.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

