Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $833,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $418.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

