Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $361,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,235 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

PFG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

