Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.90 ($71.65).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €56.13 ($66.04) on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

