Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 485 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 477.18 ($6.23).

LON:HSBA traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 443.05 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 27,677,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276,994. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.22.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

