Credit Suisse Group Increases Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €12.00

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

