Credit Suisse Group Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.