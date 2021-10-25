Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

