Critical Analysis: IM Cannabis (IMCC) versus Its Competitors

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IM Cannabis to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -5.65 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.04

IM Cannabis’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 606 582 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.35%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 38.89%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

