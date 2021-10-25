Crocs’ (CROX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $151.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $149.76 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

