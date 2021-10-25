Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.31 and last traded at $100.46. Approximately 21,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 975,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,984,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crown by 685.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

