Crowny Hits 24-Hour Volume of $193,553.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Crowny has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $193,553.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00100749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,465.39 or 1.00197230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.62 or 0.06497607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

