Cryptaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $807.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

