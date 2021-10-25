CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 374,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

LAW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

