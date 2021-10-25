CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,465,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $335,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,805,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 37.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 29.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

