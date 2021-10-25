CTI Logistics Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CLX)

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Bruce Saxild sold 643,238 shares of CTI Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64), for a total transaction of A$578,914.20 ($413,510.14).

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

