Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 85.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,419. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

