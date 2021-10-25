Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 85.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,419. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.