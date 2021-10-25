CUE Protocol Price Hits $36.56 on Top Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $36.56 or 0.00057762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $278,462.01 and $302.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

