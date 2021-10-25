Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 3.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 2,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $922.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock worth $7,901,397. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $44,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $44,757,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $43,727,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

